Mikel Arteta has four more weeks left before the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season in which to mould his Arsenal squad more into his image.

Clearly, that involves tying down younger players to longer contracts, keeping hold of his best assets and allowing one or two players to be sold in order to generate funds.

It was thought that Alexandre Lacazette would be one of those leaving the Emirates Stadium for pastures new with Atletico Madrid his potential next destination.

However, that particular deal looks to have fallen through which will surely delight Gunners fans keen for the French marksman to stay and form a lethal pairing with captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Don Balon, Atleti coach, Diego Simeone, has turned his attentions to Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik because of Lacazette’s high salary demands.

Milik joined the Neapolitan side in 2016 as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, but hasn’t managed to become a regular starter in all that time through a mixture of injuries and loss of form.

Don Balón note that with an offer of €35m on the table, Gennaro Gattuso will be ready to do business given that Milik’s contract is due to expire in 2021.