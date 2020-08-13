Arsenal are reportedly facing strong interest in Alexandre Lacazette from Juventus in this transfer window.

The Italian giants could perhaps do with making some changes this summer despite winning Serie A again, with Maurizio Sarri recently sacked for failing to make much progress in the Champions League.

Arsenal’s Lacazette looks a player who could give them something a bit different up front, and Calciomercato report that talks have already started over a possible deal.

The Italian outlet suggest that a move could be realistic as Arsenal may be open to doing business, with the Frenchman perhaps understandably not seen as the most vital player in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Despite some moments of quality in his time at the Emirates Stadium, Lacazette hasn’t been the most consistent performer, and his scoring record is not what it could be for a player of his talent.

Arsenal’s priority will surely be to keep top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, with the Gabon international’s future in doubt as he enters into the final year of his contract.

If Juve can take Lacazette off the Gunners’ hands, it could be useful for the north Londoners to afford to give Aubameyang the pay rise required to persuade him to stay.

Arsenal also have exciting young strikers like Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah coming through, so should cope fine if Lacazette leaves for Juventus.