Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential swap deal transfer to land Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants consider Lacazette a similar style of player to Karim Benzema, and he could certainly fill an important role in Zinedine Zidane’s side as they look to strengthen this summer.

Luka Jovic has been poor in his time at the Bernabeu so far, and Don Balon claim he could be on offer to Arsenal in an exchange deal for Lacazette.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal would accept the signing of Jovic, with the Serbia international’s major dip in form this season certainly a cause for concern.

That said, Jovic is still young and has time to get back to his best, having looked a star in the making with his performances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

Jovic’s superb displays earned him his big move to Madrid, and though it hasn’t worked out for him in the Spanish capital, he could surely find his feet again at the right club.

Arsenal would do well to land a replacement up front if Lacazette did leave, but the north Londoners may also be keen to aim a little higher in this summer’s transfer market.

After a disappointing season which saw them finish 8th – their lowest finish in 25 years – it’s clear AFC can’t afford to take too many risks in terms of their recruitment ahead of next season.