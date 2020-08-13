Arsenal may have been dealt a fresh transfer blow with reports coming out of Spain today.

The Gunners urgently need a shake-up this summer after a difficult season, and a new forward may yet be a priority depending on what happens with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his contract.

Le 10 Sport recently linked Arsenal as potential suitors for in-form Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, but it seems the player himself has other potential moves in mind.

According to the latest from Don Balon, Jimenez would ideally like to move to Real Madrid next, though he’s also open to the prospect of a switch to Juventus.

It seems, however, that the Mexico international’s preference is to move abroad next, with Arsenal not even mentioned in Don Balon’s report.

Jimenez could be a fine signing for the Gunners, but they might not need him if they manage to tie Aubameyang down to a new deal.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer for the north Londoners, who also have other fine options up front in Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

While Jimenez has really caught the eye with his form for Wolves, Don Balon suggest he’s set to cost around £54million, which seems expensive for a player of his age, who has been a bit of a late bloomer with only a fairly recent rise to stardom, meaning there’s always the risk it’s a bit of a purple patch that won’t last.