Arsenal’s Aubameyang makes wonderful gesture whilst playing in 7-a-side game during holiday in Italy

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made wonderful gesture to football lovers whilst on holiday in Varese, in northern Italy.

It’s reported that Aubameyang is a regular visitor to this area as its where his brothers Willy and Catilina live, the Gunners talisman organised a 7-a-side match on a pitch at a sports centre.

Aubameyang invited local amateur footballers to take part and also former Belarus international striker Vitali Kutuzov, the forward not only took part but also paid for everyone’s use of the pitch.

La Gazzetta dello Sport add that Aubameyang’s side wore Arsenal shirts and the opponents wore black, the 31-year-old showed his class by also handing everyone an Arsenal top afterwards.

La Gazzetta add that this isn’t the first time that Aubameyang has participated in a match like this in Italy, he spent four years on the books of AC Milan so it’s not surprising to see he’s got close ties here.

It’s class to see that Aubameyang has done something like this during his time off – in which he thoroughly deserves a break after being the Gunners’ best player this season.

A gesture like this and just Aubameyang even taking part in a local 7-a-side match show just how much the Gabon international loves the beautiful game.