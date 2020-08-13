Aubameyang’s new Arsenal contract appears to be confirmed by brother in major hint

Arsenal fans seem to have been sent into overdrive after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brother – Willy, suggested that the talisman has signed a new contract with the Gunners.

Willy dropped a massive hint whilst hosting an Instagram Live session, as he was just casually describing his days, he was inundated by Arsenal supporters to offer an update on Pierre-Emerick’s future.

Willy was asked to wink if his younger brother has signed new terms with Mikel Arteta’s side, he immediately obliged, almost as though he knew those questions were coming.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal’s skipper is on the brink of agreeing a new deal until 2023, that would see the prolific forward earn £250,000-a-week.

Someone told Aubameyang's brother to wink if he signed and he did? pic.twitter.com/oMOCuNwhBN — Michael (@SaucyyPepe) August 10, 2020

Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brother, Willy, blinking when asked to ‘blink if Auba has signed’ a new contract. ? [IG live: willy.aubameyang via @MaliBoyAbdi] #afc pic.twitter.com/FjKi5gFgIs — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 10, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Meeting planned: Arsenal could still get rid of David Luiz as talks with Ligue 1 side are planned Transfer boost for Chelsea with Liverpool out of the race to sign promising winger Liverpool star won’t need to be sacrificed for a new signing as they hope to agree a contract extension

There’s no doubt that this would be the most important piece of business that the north London outfit can complete this summer, Aubameyang has been the side’s best player since sining in January 2018.

The Gabon international showed just how important he’ll be to Arsenal’s plans for success in the near future by firing the Gunners to the FA Cup trophy with a game-winning brace against rivals Chelsea.

Aubameyang has bagged 54 goals and chipped in with 12 assists in just 85 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, he’s also notched a further 19 goal contributions in other competitions.