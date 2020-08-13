Barcelona ace dismisses Bayern’s domestic dominance ahead of their Champions League clash

We’ve seen it so many times where a team dominates domestically but can’t get the job done in Europe against other elite teams, but Bayern Munich will fancy their chances in the Champions League this year.

They take on arguably the weakest Barcelona side in a decade, but they also have Lionel Messi so it’s never going to be an easy task.

Marca reported on some comments from Arturo Vidal ahead of the clash, and it sounds like he’s trying to plant the seed of doubt in his opponent’s heads.

He was talking about their domestic dominance and suggestions that Bayern should be seen as the favourites going into the game:

“Bayern come into it off the back of a spectacular season – they’re cup and Bundesliga champions. We know that it’ll be difficult, but it’ll be a great game”

“I haven’t paid much attention [to the comments] because I know the people at Bayern and what they say off the pitch isn’t what the players think.”

“They’re confident but they should know that they won’t be playing against a Bundesliga team [on Friday]. They’ll be playing against Barcelona.”

“We’re the best team in the world, but we haven’t shown that on the pitch and we lost LaLiga.”

The comments about being the best team in the world are a stretch when you consider how poor they’ve been this season, and Bayern probably should be seen as the favourites going into this game.

Barca have an exceptional front line but they look disjointed as a team and they’ve put in so many flat performances, so it will be interesting to see if they can raise their game for this,