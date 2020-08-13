Barcelona could avoid having to make a big decision as veteran is offered a lucrative transfer

One of the hardest things to do in football is making the decision about moving on from a club legend, because it’s so easy to get wrong.

The fans will hate you if it’s handled badly and a player ends up feeling mistreated, while it’s always a massive shame if someone hangs on too long and ends up being forced out due to bad performances.

Barcelona will face that situation with Luis Suarez soon, and there’s just so many things that the need to take into account.

Of course he’s a top level striker, but he’s getting older, has a lot of issues with injuries and playing him will prevent them from moving on to his eventual successor.

Just to make it even more complicated, he’s best friends with Lionel Messi so they can’t risk upsetting him either.

That will probably result in the club leaving it up to him so they avoid offending anyone, so the dream situation would involve an offer coming in that he just couldn’t turn down.

That might be the case with Suarez after Tribal Football reported on some claims from beIN Sports, and it’s suggested that Qatari side Al-Arabi are ready to offer him a massive deal.

At this point they suggest that the interest is just exploratory as they try to find out if he would be interested, but this could be the best scenario for everyone involved.