According to Football Espana via Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have completed the signing of promising Cameroonian talent Frank Angong.

Sport report that the defensive midfielder has already started training with his new teammates, with the 18-year-old said to be joining the club’s Under-19 side.

Angong was last on the books of Dominican outfit Cibao FC, where he was under the tutelage of Albert Benaiges – a man that spent 20 years working at the world renowned La Masia academy.

Sport add that Angong is officially still on trial terms with the Blaugrana, but his permanent signature is just a formality after impressing in training.

It’s added that Angong will act as an alternative option to Under-19s starter Alex Rico.

The Cameroon ace actually has ties with a Barcelona legend in Andres Iniesta, Frank’s brother Francky was teammates with the maestro at Vissel Kobe and has just signed for Spanish outfit Levante.

The Blaugrana also recruited exciting Spanish talent Fabio Luzzi to their Under-19s ranks this summer.