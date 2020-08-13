A bidding war is expected for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer as Manchester United could join Chelsea in the running for a deal.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who state that Chelsea have so far been unwilling to meet Chilwell’s £80million asking price at Leicester.

The England international could now attract other suitors, with the Mirror naming Man Utd as a club monitoring Chilwell’s situation at the King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils notably raided the Foxes for Harry Maguire last summer, with the Mirror noting that he cost a similar amount to what Chilwell could cost.

It remains to be seen, however, if United would spend that much on a defender again, with Maguire not exactly looking great value for money so far.

Chilwell also doesn’t make sense as a top priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has solid options in both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea, on the other hand, look in more dire need of a quality addition at left-back after poor seasons from both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Frank Lampard’s side had the worst defence in the top ten in the season just gone, so that’s an obvious area they could improve on next after so far focusing on attacking signings by bringing in both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.