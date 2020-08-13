Chelsea have been handed some encouraging transfer news by reliable journalist Matt Law.

Ben Chilwell has been strongly linked with Chelsea for some time, with a recent report from Football Insider suggesting a potential breakthrough had been made in their pursuit of the Leicester City left-back.

Chelsea could do with bringing in an upgrade on struggling defenders Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, with Chilwell’s form in the Premier League in recent times showing he could be ideal for that role.

Discussing the prospect of a deal on the London Is Blue podcast, Law said he believed a deal could be possible for the Blues.

Still, he suggested it would take a move from Chilwell to force the issue.

“If he’s willing to push it then a deal can get done,” Law told the podcast.

CFC fans will now just hope Chilwell does his bit to push for an exit from the King Power Stadium, with Frank Lampard surely now needing to prioritise defensive signings after strengthening his attack with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer.