Chelsea should now have the chance to move for Kepa replacement after star drops hint

It’s very easy for a player to dismiss transfer speculation by claiming they will wait until the end of the season before deciding what to do.

The single leg knockout in the Champions League means team’s seasons are now ending thick and fast, and we should find out how serious Chelsea are about Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

In a recent interview with AS the keeper acknowledged the interest from Chelsea and suggested there would be time to talk at the end of the season, but that moment is now after a late defeat to RB Leipzig.

Frank Lampard clearly needs to find a top quality replacement for Kepa and Oblak is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, so it will be interesting to see if anything can be done here.

Atleti keep putting up a challenge in La Liga and the Champions League but winning anything could be beyond them, so Oblak might feel he has a better chance of winning things with Chelsea.

He’ll be hurting after the loss tonight and might want time to decide what’s best, but the Premier League restart isn’t far away so Chelsea need to move as soon as they can.