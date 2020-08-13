Chelsea told to pay over £80m for star after their offer of two players in a swap deal is dismissed

While it would make a lot of sense for clubs to try and complete swap transfers this summer, it’s a two way street and both clubs need to agree.

There are a lot of reports going around which seem to suggest big teams are trying to sign great players by simply trying to offer their washed up fringe players in exchange, and it sounds like Chelsea are the latest.

The Times have looked at the latest in their hunt to sign Declan Rice, and it sounds like a deal could be a long way off.

They claim that Chelsea have tried to offer Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley in part exchange, but West Ham have dismissed that as they want at least £80m to let Rice go.

That swap offer does seem insulting when you consider the players involved. Rice has the ability and potential to be a key England international and one of the best in his position in the Premier League, while Barkley and Batshuayi have shown they are no more than bit-part players at Chelsea.

It’s clear that Chelsea have a lot of money to spend but £80m+ on Declan Rice might be beyond them this summer, so they might need the player to hand in a transfer request to make this happen.