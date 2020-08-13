The latest round up of Chelsea transfer gossip is here as the Blues look to gain some boosts in key areas.

First up, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has responded to speculation linking him with a possible £103million move to Chelsea this summer.

Frank Lampard urgently needs an upgrade on flop ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Oblak could be an ideal candidate after his superb form during his time in Spain.

Interestingly enough, Oblak was asked directly about the Chelsea links and certainly didn’t deny them! Read his full quotes here.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have also been tipped to be able to make a breakthrough with regards to signing Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

However, if a deal is to happen, Chilwell may need to up his efforts to force his way out of the King Power Stadium, according to Matt Law.

CFC supporters will no doubt hope the England international can get a move on and push for a move to Stamford Bridge as Manchester United may also be about to join the chase for his signature.

Finally, Chelsea fans will also be excited to see Declan Rice hanging out with John Terry.

The 21-year-old has impressed for West Ham in recent times and has been strongly linked as a £50m target for Chelsea this summer.

Rice could be a smart addition to help Lampard strengthen his defence or defensive midfield, and it seems Terry is a big fan of his as well.