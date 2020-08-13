West Ham starlet Declan Rice will have raised some eyebrows after posing in a picture with Chelsea legend John Terry.
The 21-year-old has been linked several times recently as a target for the Blues, with the Times among the outlets reporting on the links.
Rice could be a fine signing for Chelsea, and their former captain Terry is clearly a big fan, judging from this post on Instagram…
Terry jokes that they might have made a good defensive partnership, and now many Chelsea fans are reacting to the post.
See below for some reaction in the comments as a number of CFC supporters hail ‘Agent JT’, with many on Twitter saying the same thing…
