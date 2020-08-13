As Frank Lampard looks to put the finishing touches to what’s already been a sensational transfer window for the Chelsea boss, news that Man United have been sniffing around one of his potential targets might be cause for concern.

Kai Havertz is understood to want to leave Bayer Leverkusen with the Blues the front runners for his signature.

Though The Athletic confirmed that the Red Devils held talks with the player as far back as January, it appears that they were put off by Leverkusen’s €100m asking price.

That’s left the way clear for the west Londoners to land their third big name of the summer after the captures of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, and The Athletic confirm that Chelsea are in advanced talks.

The Sun report Havertz’s valuation in any prospective deal to be £80m, which still represents a sizeable outlay in the current economic climate.

If Lampard can get that deal over the line, Chelsea would be expected to be quite the attacking force both domestically and in Europe next season.