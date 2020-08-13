Contact made: Liverpool finally make an official approach for their key summer target

It’s amazing that a transfer rumour can become so intense when a club hasn’t actually made contact yet, but hopefully this will result in something happening with Liverpool and Thiago Alcantara.

The Bayern Munich star is 29 years old so this is probably his best chance to get one final big move if he was looking for one, and rumours linking him with Liverpool have been going on for months.

Despite that, there was never any official sign that Liverpool has approached Bayern or that anything was close to happening, but this changes that:

Erste Gespräche zwischen Liverpool und dem FC Bayern – der Thiago-Transfer zeichnet sich ab @BILD #fcbayern https://t.co/ubq8x4xUp6 — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 13, 2020

That report states that the two clubs have held talks and the transfer of Thiago is now “emerging”, so that does sound promising from a Liverpool point of view.

It won’t be good news for other Premier League clubs, as Jurgen Klopp’s team was already formidable without adding a player like Thiago into the mix.

Last season the Liverpool midfield was more functional and they caused problems through hard work and pressing the opposing team, but Thiago is capable of controlling a game on his own and creating a chance from nothing, so it could even take them to the next level.

The main problem with this transfer was the lack of progress and talks between the clubs, so hopefully this will lead to a breakthrough very soon.