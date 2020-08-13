Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Barcelona in shock transfer development

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona in what may be one of the most bizarre pieces of transfer news this year.

Watch below as Guillem Balague explains that Juventus are keen to get Ronaldo’s huge wages off their bill, and that this has led to the Portugal international even being offered a move to Barcelona…

? 'Juventus wants to get rid of his wage, he's been offered everywhere including Barcelona' @GuillemBalague on the future of @Cristiano Ronaldo ?? https://t.co/3CW3Ngo4mY pic.twitter.com/OB8W9XH5oz — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 12, 2020

Balague also mentions murmurings of Ronaldo possibly leaving Juve for Paris Saint-Germain or perhaps a move to the MLS, and that would surely be more likely than a switch to the Nou Camp.

The 35-year-old just doesn’t look like a Barca-style player, and of course we doubt he’d be welcome after his long association with their arch rivals Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is a legend at the Bernabeu and is also known for his long-running rivalry with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, and this move just doesn’t seem at all realistic.

Still, it’s intriguing to see that Jorge Mendes is offering Ronaldo about to pretty much everyone, and it will be fascinating to see where he ends up if he really does leave Turin.