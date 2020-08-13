There’s been plenty of speculation linking West Ham star Declan Rice to Chelsea in recent times, and Matt Law of the Telegraph may have an exciting update on that front.

The England international looks a huge talent who could strengthen Chelsea in defensive midfield or defence if he joined this summer, and Law has stated that he firmly believes a deal will happen at some point.

He didn’t necessarily commit to it going through this summer, but he did predict Rice would end up back at Stamford Bridge one day, in conversation with the London Is Blue podcast.

“I firmly believe one day he [Rice] will be a Chelsea player,” Law said of the 21-year-old.

Rice has impressed at West Ham and could be a useful next target for Chelsea, who have strengthened in attack this summer with early moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

However, Frank Lampard’s side remains in need of strengthening at the back after a disappointing campaign in which they lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal, got thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and had the worst defensive record of any team in the top half of the Premier League table.