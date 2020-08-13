Menu

Journalist states firm belief that Premier League star “will be a Chelsea player”

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

There’s been plenty of speculation linking West Ham star Declan Rice to Chelsea in recent times, and Matt Law of the Telegraph may have an exciting update on that front.

The England international looks a huge talent who could strengthen Chelsea in defensive midfield or defence if he joined this summer, and Law has stated that he firmly believes a deal will happen at some point.

MORE: Chelsea to hijack Arsenal’s £40m transfer as official bid made

He didn’t necessarily commit to it going through this summer, but he did predict Rice would end up back at Stamford Bridge one day, in conversation with the London Is Blue podcast.

“I firmly believe one day he [Rice] will be a Chelsea player,” Law said of the 21-year-old.

whufc declan rice

Declan Rice tipped to end up at Chelsea

More Stories / Transfer Rumours

Rice has impressed at West Ham and could be a useful next target for Chelsea, who have strengthened in attack this summer with early moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

However, Frank Lampard’s side remains in need of strengthening at the back after a disappointing campaign in which they lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal, got thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and had the worst defensive record of any team in the top half of the Premier League table.

More Stories Declan Rice Frank Lampard