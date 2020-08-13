With the summer 2020 transfer window in full swing, and only four weeks until the new Premier League season starts, time is of the essence for clubs and players to get deals over the line.

Philippe Coutinho, who is expected to play for Bayern Munich against parent club Barcelona in an epic Champions League quarter-final tie on Friday evening, is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

A happy coincidence is that the match-up at least gives those involved in any potential deal the opportunity to get something over the line, and Arsenal fans are convinced that the Brazilian has dropped a big hint on social media as to where his next destination will be.

He and Willian, Arsenal’s newest signing, share the same agent of course.

More Stories / Latest News Man United go Dutch as Grealish deal proves to be too expensive ‘The last day of the window’ – Pundit speculates as to when Sancho deal with Man United will be concluded £54million Arsenal transfer target decides his preferred next club

Twitter user @AFCMo had noticed that the Brazilian had begun following Cedric Soares, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli on his official Instagram account.

By taking a screen grab of it and posting it on Twitter, it appears to have sent the Gunners fan base into meltdown.

Philippe Coutinho just started following Cédric Soares, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Gabriel Martinelli? pic.twitter.com/s4yF4RWBhD — ????????? ????? (@AFCMo__) August 13, 2020

someone start tracking his flight movements ?? — The Poet?? ???? (@Sadrag_III) August 13, 2020

Bro don’t get my hopes up ? — Thabiso? (@Thabisowilson47) August 13, 2020

Please don’t do this?? — kavoo moses (@kavoomoses) August 13, 2020

Don’t give me hope — TheClockEnd? (@ClockEndArteta) August 13, 2020