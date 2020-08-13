With the summer 2020 transfer window in full swing, and only four weeks until the new Premier League season starts, time is of the essence for clubs and players to get deals over the line.
Philippe Coutinho, who is expected to play for Bayern Munich against parent club Barcelona in an epic Champions League quarter-final tie on Friday evening, is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.
A happy coincidence is that the match-up at least gives those involved in any potential deal the opportunity to get something over the line, and Arsenal fans are convinced that the Brazilian has dropped a big hint on social media as to where his next destination will be.
He and Willian, Arsenal’s newest signing, share the same agent of course.
Twitter user @AFCMo had noticed that the Brazilian had begun following Cedric Soares, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli on his official Instagram account.
By taking a screen grab of it and posting it on Twitter, it appears to have sent the Gunners fan base into meltdown.
Philippe Coutinho just started following Cédric Soares, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Gabriel Martinelli? pic.twitter.com/s4yF4RWBhD
— ????????? ????? (@AFCMo__) August 13, 2020
@Direda_Noah hes coming
— Lukas Rosseels (@LukasRosseels) August 13, 2020
someone start tracking his flight movements ??
— The Poet?? ???? (@Sadrag_III) August 13, 2020
Bro don’t get my hopes up ?
— Thabiso? (@Thabisowilson47) August 13, 2020
Please don’t do this??
— kavoo moses (@kavoomoses) August 13, 2020
@meoldchine it’s happening
— Adam Budd (@Adam_Budd) August 13, 2020
Don’t give me hope
— TheClockEnd? (@ClockEndArteta) August 13, 2020
@afcprimmm surely this is happening
— Ainsley FC || Willian FC || Ceballos FC (@williandinho_10) August 13, 2020