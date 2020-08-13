Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has reportedly agreed personal terms on a move to Napoli as a transfer edges closer to completion.

The talented young Brazilian has really caught the eye with his form in Ligue 1 in the season just gone, and it’s little surprise to see him become the subject of so much speculation this summer.

Gabriel has been strongly linked with Arsenal by the Sun and others, but it looks like he’s now increasingly likely to join Napoli instead, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report claims this could be good news for Manchester City as it may free up Kalidou Koulibaly to leave Napoli for the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It’s a huge blow for Arsenal, however, with Gabriel looking an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s struggling squad.

The 22-year-old could have been an ideal long-term signing to provide an upgrade on ageing and unconvincing centre-backs like David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will now surely have to look elsewhere for a new defender if Arteta is to build on the team’s recent FA Cup final success.

Despite finishing the season with silverware, Arsenal could only end up in 8th place in the Premier League table – their lowest finish in 25 years.