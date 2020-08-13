It’s fair to say that Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid is turning more farcical with each passing week.

Pictures of him playing golf rather than being with his team-mates, sat on the subs bench with a mask over his face as though to pretend he’s asleep…

There have been a multitude of incidents over the past few months that, on the face of it, look as though they’ve been designed to mock Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos.

The French coach has retaliated in kind of course, not even naming the Welsh flyer in the Champions League squad for the crucial match against Manchester City.

In any event, one of Bale’s former Tottenham Hotspur team-mates, Andros Townsend, believes that it’s time for the wide man to return to his north London home.

“I think if anything Bale wants to go back to Spurs,” the Crystal Palace winger said on talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Express.

“The memories of Spurs, his happiness… he was the main man, he was loved. He was at the top of his game. So, if anything I think it would work the other way. “He would be like, ‘I wish I was at Spurs now and had the freedom to do whatever I want, to express myself and not worry about where I am now where I get scrutinised for playing golf.'”

Whilst it’s not in question that he’s almost universally admired at White Hart Lane, the player himself has made no moves to quit the Santiago Bernabeu.

Even if he were to hand in a transfer request, it’s doubtful that Spurs could afford his astronomical wages.