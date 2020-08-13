Ismaila Sarr sends clear transfer message to Liverpool in response to Reds links

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has responded to the recent Liverpool transfer rumours involving him and a possible move to Anfield.

The Senegal international has just had a fine season in the Premier League, looking one of the most exciting young attacking players in the division, though his eye-catching performances were not enough to save Watford from relegation.

Sarr is surely too good to be playing in the Championship, and he’s been strongly linked as a target for Liverpool by the Evening Standard.

In response to the rumours, Sarr has admitted he is looking to advance in his career, whilst also making it clear he would love to play for Liverpool.

Speaking to Sans Limites, the 22-year-old said: “Liverpool are a really great team, everyone would love to play there.

“They won the Premier League this year and the Champions League last year. But there are other great teams in the English league.

“Frankly, I have yet to make a choice. If I am to leave, I just hope it is for a good team. At the moment, it is just guesswork.”

When asked if he was aiming to play at a higher level, he said: “Yes of course, everyone who works is looking for advancement.

“Maybe if Watford frees me one day I could go and play for a bigger team. Go and showcase my talent elsewhere and then win trophies.”

While it’s not quite a come-and-get-me plea, it’s not far off from Sarr, who clearly sounds very positive about the LFC links.

Fans of the Merseyside giants will now just hope Jurgen Klopp can do his thing and seal a deal for Sarr, who could be an important addition to the squad.

Liverpool arguably lack much depth behind their first choice front three, so a talented young player like this could be ideal to come in but not necessarily expect to start week in, week out straight away.

Sarr scored five goals and picked up four assists in the Premier League in the season just gone, and notably put in a superb performance in Watford’s 3-0 win over Liverpool in February, scoring twice and setting up the other.