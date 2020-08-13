“There will be time to talk” – Jan Oblak breaks silence over Chelsea transfer rumours

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has responded to recent Chelsea transfer rumours without ruling out a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The talented shot-stopper has been one of the finest players in the world in his position for some time now, and would clearly be a huge upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea have been linked strongly with Oblak by the Daily Mirror, and the Slovenia international has now finally addressed the speculation.

Oblak didn’t seem keen to delve into discussing the rumours now, however, as he simply told AS: “This is not the time for that, now it’s Leipzig. The balance of the season I do when the last game is over and hopefully we have three left. Then there will be time to talk. But first, Leipzig. I really want to pass.”

That’s not a denial from the 27-year-old, so perhaps it gives Chelsea some hope of being able to discuss a deal and lure him to west London once this season’s Champions League is over.

“I can’t say no to Dick” – What prompted Robin van Persie to say this? Click here to find out.

Oblak could be a key player for Atletico as they aim to finally win this trophy after two recent final defeats.

Diego Simeone has put a strong side together in Madrid and won’t want to see another of his best players leave after also losing the likes of Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann in recent times.