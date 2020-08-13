According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein via the latest edition of the Tifo podcast, Arsenal will have to splash some serious cash to secure the signing of prime target Thomas Partey this summer.

Ornstein reiterates that per Spanish football rules, the Gunners will have to pay the ace’s €50m release clause in full and at once, they’d also have to pay a couple of millions euros in tax.

Stumping up a fee in that region would of course be difficult for a club that have managed to get most of the squad to take a wage cut in order to combat the financial losses incurred due to the pandemic.

Ornstein also adds that the Gunners would have to offer the defensive midfielder a mammoth pay-packet in excess of £200,000-a-week in order to win over the Ghanaian.

Ornstein offers the latest update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Partey from the 7th minute of this video:

Mikel Arteta needs an out-and-out anchor-man like Partey to sit in front of the north London outfit’s shaky backline, but is the 27-year-old really worth this much investment at this moment in time?

Partey has established himself as a key player for Diego Simeone’s side over the last couple of years, he embodies Atletico’s DNA and playing philosophies perfectly.

Partey has made 46 appearances across all competitions this season, with the midfielder’s best performances undoubtedly coming when Atleti upset Liverpool in the Champions League.

Should Arsenal reconsider their pursuit of Partey considering these demands?