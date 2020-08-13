Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham will surely all be on alert following major transfer news coming out of Spain.

Reports claim La Liga outfit Valencia are set to embark on a major clear-out this summer due to financial issues, meaning virtually all of their squad is up for sale for the right price.

That could mean Geoffrey Kondogbia is clear to leave following previous links with a move to the Premier League.

The Central African Republic international has shone in his time at the Mestalla, and could be a useful signing for the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd or Spurs this summer.

Kondogbia combines physical strength with great technique and intelligence, and it’s clear he would do well in English football if any of these clubs followed up on their previously reported interest.

Arsenal have been linked with Thomas Party amid doubts over Matteo Guendouzi’s future, and Kondogbia could be a fine alternative.

The 27-year-old would likely cost around €40million, according to previous rumours on his future, and he’d be a decent upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred at United.

Tottenham, meanwhile, might also consider reviving their interest in Kondogbia after the lack of impact made by Tanguy Ndombele this season.