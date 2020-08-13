According to the Evening Standard, Liverpool are not interested in signing promising Vasco da Gama attacker Talles Magno, despite reports claiming the Reds were set to sign the 18-year-old this summer.

The Evening Standard insist that Jurgen Klopp’s side have ‘no plans’ to recruit Magno. As per the Mirror via Yahoo Esportes, the versatile attacker is set to be available for a cut-price fee as well.

Yahoo Esportes report that due to Vasco’s financial troubles, Magno – who has won the Under-17s World Cup with Brazil – could be snatched for a fraction of his £45m release clause at just £18m.

The Evening Standard hint that the difficulty of obtaining an English work permit may be a factor in Liverpool’s decision, as they’ve been disappointed on this front in former talent Allan.

More Stories / Latest News Italian giants could beat Arsenal to Thomas Partey due to Champions League football Arsenal’s transfer talks for defensive midfield alternative to Partey at a very early stage Chelsea told to pay over £80m for star after their offer of two players in a swap deal is dismissed

Magno has only featured in the Copa Sudamericana this season, a South American cup competition, the youngster has featured twice, registering one assist.

Magno did make 15 appearances in the last Brazilian top-flight season though, bagging two goals, with the ace primarily featuring as a left-winger or a centre-forward.

With the 18-year-old starring for Brazil at Under-17s and 19s level as well, it’s hardly surprising to see Magno being linked with a move to a top club – it just won’t be Liverpool as things stand.

The Premier League champions did secure their first new recruit at the start of the week though, their efforts of defending their historic title will be boosted by the addition of Greek ace Kostas Tsimikas.