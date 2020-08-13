Liverpool look set to miss out on Thiago as Premier League rivals come in with a better offer

Although it can often feel like a transfer will inevitably happen, teams will always run the risk of being gazumped if they don’t make things happen quickly enough.

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with Liverpool for a while now, but a report from The Daily Star has now suggested that Man City have come in with a better offer.

Thiago has worked under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before so this would make a lot of sense, but you could almost suggest that it makes too much sense.

READ MORE: Liverpool could add another Greek signing after being heavily linked with outstanding young striker

These situations will invariably lead to a report coming out of nowhere suggesting that another team is going to sign a player, so it’s very possible that this is an attempt from Bayern or Thiago’s agent to force Liverpool into action.

In terms of the current situation, the report suggests that Thiago has an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool, but they haven’t managed to make an acceptable offer to Bayern yet.

You have to think that City would have no issues paying the transfer fee or offering a large wage, so this could be bad news for Liverpool.

Unless Man United, Chelsea or Arsenal show a dramatic improvement then it will be City and Liverpool battling it out for the title again, and Jurgen Klopp will be furious if Thiago became a key player in City’s title win next season thanks to this dithering.