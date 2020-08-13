Liverpool star won’t need to be sacrificed for a new signing as they hope to agree a contract extension

The main focus for Liverpool this summer looks set to be the signing of Thiago Alcantara and sorting out the future of Gini Wijnaldum, but there could still be a positive ending for Jurgen Klopp in both stories.

David Ornstein (Writer for the Athletic) recently held a Q and A where Liverpool’s situation was brought up, and it sounded like it would be a case of one of the other.

At that point it looked like both players were headed for free agency next summer, and Chelsea would allow Wijnaldum to go and replace him with Thiago.

A more recent report suggests that having both players at the club for the long term could be possible, as Liverpool are still looking to sign Alcantara, while they also hope to tie the Dutchman down to a new deal:

Liverpool are in contact with Bayern Münich for Thiago Alcantara. The player would love to join and Klopp wants him (still working also for Wijnaldum to sign a new contract).

Bayern want no less than €30m to sell Thiago. It’s up to Liverpool now… ? #LFC #Bayern #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2020

In terms of the deal for Thiago it sounds like it will come down to Liverpool finding the money to meet Bayern’s asking price, but it’s not clear what Wijnaldum is holding out for.

It’s very possible that he would feel he needs to move on as a result of Thiago arriving, but it’s starting to look like Liverpool see a future where both players are with the club.