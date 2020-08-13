Liverpool have been strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, and pundit Kevin Phillips thinks it could be a great move for the Reds if they pull it off.

The Senegal international shone in the Premier League last season despite being unable to save Watford from relegation to the Championship, and it would make sense if he were to personally return to playing in the top flight next term.

Liverpool have been tipped by the Evening Standard to be in a strong position to clinch a £40million deal for Sarr, and fans should be excited about the prospect of this move, according to former Premier League striker Phillips.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips, who had a spell at Watford as a player, stated his opinion that Sarr would only continue to improve and that it could be a fine signing for Liverpool.

“He would be a good signing for Liverpool. I like him a lot,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“I was amazed when he first went there that he was not played straight away because he arrived for a lot of money. Nigel Pearson got the best out of him. He started to score some goals and from what I have been told from within the club he is a top player and will only get better.

“I can’t say no to Dick” – What prompted Robin van Persie to say this? Click here to find out.

“Any of those big clubs like Liverpool will be looking and if they can get him out of there on decent money he could turn out to be a great signing.”

LFC supporters would no doubt like to see their club continue to strengthen, even if they don’t exactly look short of quality after such a superb season in which they ended their 30-year wait for the title.

It could be worth making signings in attack, however, with Adam Lallana out of contract and with Harry Wilson’s Anfield future in doubt, as we reported here.