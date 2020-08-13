Man United’s squad is clearly split into the players who are good enough to play for a top team and fringe players who can’t be relied on for long stretches, so it won’t be a surprise if a few faces move on this summer.

One player who now looks destined to leave is Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, after an exclusive report from Esporteinterativo.

The report actually confirms that Solskjaer has tried his best to convince him to stay, but the player is fed up with a lack of first team minutes and he’s decided that he wants to move on.

They claim that his agent Kia Joorabchian has already had talks with clubs from Spain, Germany and Portugal, while his links to Arsenal mean someone will inevitably make that link at some point too.

He’s a decent player who’s deadly from set pieces and would probably thrive if he’s given a key role with a slightly lesser team, but he probably won’t be missed at Old Trafford if he does go.