Whatever sources you keep up with at the moment, it’s not looking like Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho transfer pursuit is going to plan.

The Red Devils notably missed Borussia Dortmund’s August 10th deadline to sign Sancho, prompting Michael Zorc to come out fighting by insisting the England international would still be their player next season and that the matter was closed.

“We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions,” Zorc was quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

While there’s some talk that United remain confident of signing Sancho, as per the Daily Mail, it’s also reported by the same source that they’re keeping alternatives in mind, such as Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, or Douglas Costa of Juventus.

Meanwhile, there’s also a rather risky potential move being touted for Barcelona flop Ousmane Dembele, with ESPN claiming informal talks have been held.

None of these players are really in Sancho’s league, but the good news is that today there’s talk of another option coming onto the market.

According to Sport Mediaset, Juventus are ready to sell Paulo Dybala this summer – an underrated talent who’s lost his way slightly in recent times, but who could undoubtedly shine at Old Trafford.

Man Utd would do well to pounce on this new opportunity, with Dybala a versatile attacker who could give them some real spark in the final third next season.

The 26-year-old still has time to revive his career after looking a little out of place since Cristiano Ronaldo came in at Juve, with the club understandably now largely building around their Portuguese talisman.

At United, however, there’s surely a vacancy that Dybala could fill as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main man, with the club lacking that kind of player for some time, especially with the failure of Alexis Sanchez in his time in Manchester.

It’s not yet clear how much Dybala might move for, but MUFC should certainly be on alert after today’s news.