It would appear that Man United’s pursuit of Jack Grealish is all but over.

According to the Evening Standard, cited by the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils consider a deal for the Aston Villa talisman to be too expensive.

To that end, a swoop for highly-rated Donny van de Beek appears to be on the cards instead.

The Ajax star came to prominence with an outstanding performance in last season’s Champions League against Real Madrid, and he’s continued his good form this season with eight goals and six assists per transfermarkt.

According to a report from teamtalk back in June, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag confirmed the existence of an agreement to let the midfielder leave this summer should he so desire.

More Stories / Latest News ‘The last day of the window’ – Pundit speculates as to when Sancho deal with Man United will be concluded £54million Arsenal transfer target decides his preferred next club Journalist explains how “a deal can get done” for top Chelsea transfer target

Ajax CEO, Edwin van der Sar, is a former Man United goalkeeper of course, and it’s entirely possible that he would look favourably on a deal for one of his current players to move to Old Trafford.