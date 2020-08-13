Jack Grealish could reportedly leave Aston Villa for around £70million this summer as links with Manchester United continue.

According to a report from The Athletic, Grealish has been identified as a top target for Man Utd because of both his leadership qualities and ability to drive forward with the ball.

The Athletic explain that it’s felt United would really have benefited from having Grealish in the team during that frustrating 2-2 draw with Southampton back in June.

The Red Devils didn’t have quite enough craft about them that day as Southampton came back to snatch a point at Old Trafford, and in the end they were fortunate to scrape into the top four on the final day of the season.

It’s clear a signing like Grealish would improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and the reported £70m fee could be well worth it in the long run.

The England Under-21 international is clearly a pretty unique talent, and he’d be cheaper than Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

According to The Athletic, the Germany international was considered by MUFC earlier this year, before they decided he didn’t represent good value for money.

It will be interesting to see if they continue to prioritise Grealish this summer, with the Daily Mirror suggesting the club have put other potential deals on hold in order to focus everything on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.