Manchester United put centre-back deal on hold to put all focus on Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are reportedly putting all other transfer business on hold in order to focus on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are also in the hunt for a centre-back as one of their priorities this summer, but for now will shelve all other deals in order to try and finalise a move for Sancho.

This saga has dragged on for some time now, with a deal seemingly hitting a standstill as Man Utd won’t pay what Dortmund want, and with the Bundesliga giants seemingly not willing to budge on their valuation.

United fans will no doubt hope their club can eventually bring Sancho in, with the England international clearly looking like being a generational talent.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding in his time in Germany and it would be great for neutrals as well to see him back in the Premier League at some point in the near future.

The Mirror suggest Sancho is under some pressure to commit his future to Dortmund publicly, but it could well be that the opposite happens.

A recent report from the Independent claimed the player might have to hand in a transfer request in order to push things along in terms of getting him a move to Old Trafford.