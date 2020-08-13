We’ve rounded up the latest Man Utd transfer news all in one place for you, with some key updates on some big names emerging today.

First up, there’s talk that United could join Chelsea in the running for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell in a potential £80million deal.

The England international has been strongly linked with Chelsea for much of the summer, but their dithering could now let United back in.

The Red Devils would do well to splash out on Chilwell, who would be a clear upgrade on unconvincing left-back duo Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams at Old Trafford.

Next, Man Utd are also said to be putting a deal for an unnamed central defender on ice for the time being in order to focus on signing Jadon Sancho.

It’s not clear who MUFC have in mind in particular, but reports claim the club are keen to strengthen at centre-back this summer, which makes sense after an unconvincing debut season from Harry Maguire.

Sancho clearly remains the priority, however, and United will apparently shelve all other transfer plans until they can land the Borussia Dortmund star.

Finally, there’s good news for United on the Paul Pogba front as it looks like talks will soon take place over a new contract for the Frenchman.

Pogba’s form has improved lately and it would be a big boost for the club if they could keep the 27-year-old, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in recent times.

Crucially, however, United now have more money to spend on Pogba’s wages due to the sale of Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan.