Meeting planned: Arsenal could still get rid of David Luiz as talks with Ligue 1 side are planned

It’s clear that David Luiz must be a good influence to have around the dressing room and that’s why Arsenal were keen to keep him this season, but his performances on the pitch aren’t good enough.

You can see that his teammates look nervous when he’s in the team and they all have to be alert to cover his mistakes alongside dealing with their own duties, so it was a surprise when he got a new contract at The Emirates.

Arsenal’s defence has been an issue for a while and the Brazilian has made his fair share of mistakes, while his age means he won’t improve and he can’t be seen as a long term option either.

Selling him does sound unlikely when you consider that he’s only signed a new deal recently, but French outlet Daily Mercato have reported that Rennes are looking to sign him, and they’ve set up a meeting with the player to discuss the possibility.

It’s unlikely that he would fetch a big fee and Arteta might decide he wants to keep his leadership qualities in the defence, but getting rid of him would also allow Arsenal to move on and actually build for the future.