Opinion: Man United ace represented by Kia Joorabchian could be an interesting gamble for Arsenal this summer

The Metro recently published a report where super-agent Kia Joorabchian tried to dismiss suggestions that he was starting to have a big influence over Arsenal and their decisions in the transfer market.

That’s a very weird thing for an agent to do, so we can now assume that Kia Joorabchian is in fact about to have a massive influence over Arsenal’s transfer decisions.

That means all of his clients will inevitably be linked and offered to the Gunners, but Man United squad player Andreas Pereira could be an interesting gamble.

A report from esporteinterativo suggested that Pereira is planning to leave Man United this summer due to a lack of first team football, but it’s not clear where he’ll be going next.

Arsenal might need to find a creative midfielder to fill the void left by Dani Ceballos if he returns to Real Madrid, and the Brazilian could actually be a decent shout.

He’s impressed during loan spells in the past but the problem at Old Trafford was they desperately needed someone to come in and drag the team to victory, but he was never going to be the player to do that.

At his best he’s able to pick nice passes, he’s excellent from set-pieces and he can score some bangers from range too, so there is a lot to like about his game.

It won’t excite the Arsenal fans because signing a player who’s not good enough for Man United will be disheartening, but Mikel Arteta has shown he’s a manager who finds a way to build a system that plays to his team’s strengths rather than demanding his players be able to do everything.

It’s an easy link to make because of the agent, but it does make some sense.