According to the Mirror, Bayer Leverkusen chief Rudi Voller has offered an update on the future of starlet Kai Havertz in an interview with German publication Kicker.

Voller, one of Germany’s greatest players ever, now acts as Leverkusen’s sporting director and made it clear that they’d only be selling if ‘certain requirements are met’ amid serious interest from Chelsea.

The Mirror report that Leverkusen are refusing to budge on their €100m valuation for Havertz, with Frank Lampard’s side said to be hoping to land the versatile attacker for €20m lower, as per Romano.

Recent reports across the media had indicated that a deal was close, with RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi actually reporting that the Blues have already agreed a five-year contract with the player.

Here’s what Voller had to say on the 21-year-old’s future:

“No decision has been made yet, I’d like to repeat myself by emphasising that we’re talking about a wonderful footballer.”

“There is nothing new in this regard. We have a clear and mutual agreement with him and his representatives that he can only leave if certain requirements are met. Otherwise he will stay.”

Havertz has been amazing ever since he broke into Leverkusen’s first-team as a teenager, the ace has gone from strength to strength and is now of the most exciting attacking talents in world football.

The Germany international has bagged 18 goals and nine assists this season, with the versatile attacker notching a goal in Leverkusen’s final game of the season as they lost to Inter Milan in the Europa League.

Chelsea have already bolstered their attack ahead of next season with the additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, Havertz’s potential addition would make the Blues frightening going forward.