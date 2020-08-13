Personal terms agreed: Chelsea outcast is just waiting on the green light from his former manager to complete exit

It’s easy to link any former Antonio Conte players with a move to Inter Milan, but it looks like Emerson Palmieri could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

It could be the perfect move for everyone as the player will get to return to Italy and play regularly again, while Chelsea will clear some space to add another left back to their back line.

An exclusive report from Italian outlet Calciomercato has looked at the latest with this situation, and it sounds like the deal is very close to being completed.

It’s suggested that Chelsea would accept around €20m plus bonuses and a five year deal has already been agreed between Inter and the player, but it’s just waiting on the green light from Antonio Conte to go ahead.

There could be a hold up as Inter are still in the Europa League and the report suggests that Conte is holding talks with the club’s Chinese owner about his future, but that should become clear soon.

It’s suggested that Max Allegri is already being lined up as a successor if those talks don’t go well, so Chelsea may need to be patient when it comes to this deal being completed.