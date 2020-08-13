Manchester United now look in a better position to keep Paul Pogba as contract talks are expected between the club and the France international.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports has explained why Man Utd are now in a stronger financial position to discuss terms with Pogba, and it will come as little surprise to many Red Devils fans that it’s to do with getting high earner Alexis Sanchez off their books this summer.

The Chile international recently left United for a permanent move to Inter Milan, and it will no doubt be a big relief to get this drain on their finances out.

Sheth has now explained the Pogba contract situation to Sky Sports, saying: “Pogba is happy at United and he’s expecting them to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign is over.

His current deal runs out next summer but United always insert this year option so they don’t get caught out with free transfers.

“It should be said United are in a better position to negotiate with Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson, as it stands from Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez and all of the money his wages have now freed.

“There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned.”

Although Pogba has not always been at his best in his time in England, he’s clearly a world class talent on his day, and has improved since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

The 27-year-old could still be a big part of MUFC’s future, and fans will surely hope the outcome of these contract negotiations can be positive.