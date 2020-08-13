Premier League side fail to rival Man United and Arsenal for defender due to gentleman’s agreement

Every club will want to be in a situation where they are fielding multiple bids for a player, but it’s also important to remember that they need to maintain positive relationships with some teams.

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is attracting a lot of attention after an impressive season in France, and a recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio makes for interesting reading.

They suggest that Everton made a late approach to try and sign the Brazilian defender, but Lille have a gentleman’s agreement with Napoli over the sale of the defender.

It’s not clear if that’s directly linked to the deal that saw Victor Osimhen make the move to Napoli, but it sounds like the Italian side are the main contenders to sign him for around €20m.

The report goes on to suggest that this will be dependant on Napoli selling Kalidou Koulibaly, so this move won’t happen if he stays put.

That would then bring Man United and Arsenal back into play, as the confirm that their interest in Gabriel is still live, and the player and his representatives would then consider their offers if the move to Italy can’t happen.

There’s no suggestion that Everton would be an option so it appears that their interest came in far too late, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up.