Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side remain one of the favourites to secure this season’s Champions League title.

If they were to beat Lyon in their quarter-final, it would put the Catalan on a collision course with one of his former sides.

Barcelona or Bayern Munich have both done what City haven’t – win the premier European competition – and on multiple occasions to boot.

With City having overturned UEFA’s Champions League ban, it would be somewhat poetic if this of all seasons was the one where the governing body handed the cup over to them.

Certainly, this is as good a chance as any that the team from the Etihad Stadium have had to win the top prize, and the desperation from a club that has invested billions to win it is clear.

On a more personal note, Raheem Sterling will hope he has three games left in which to break an epic 48-year-old club scoring record.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international is just four goals behind Franny Lee’s City record of 35 goals in a single campaign.

The outlet note that many of Lee’s were penalties, but that’s as maybe. Sterling is also only two behind Sergio Aguero’s best tally of 33.

If the 25-year-old is able to equal or even beat Lee’s mark, it would ensure that his name will go down in City’s history books.