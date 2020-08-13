Real Madrid respond to latest Arsenal offer for Dani Ceballos

On-loan at Arsenal for the 2019/20 campaign, Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos has made quite the impression in north London.

It was evident that once Mikel Arteta came in and got the best out of the midfielder, that this was a footballing marriage made in heaven. Two Spaniard’s singing from the same hymn sheet as it were.

However, it looks like there’ll shortly be a divorce between the Gunners and the player after Los Blancos refused Arsenal’s offer of another season-long loan but paying only half of Ceballos’ wages, according to Spanish outlet, Onda Cero.

They also suggest that alongside Martin Odegaard, who has returned from a similar loan spell at Real Sociedad, Ceballos could’ve formed a dream midfield pairing.

However, it’s well known that Zinedine Zidane doesn’t fancy the latter as was evidenced by his lack of minutes before being packed off to the Premier League.

Onda Cero go on to note that Ceballos wants to play in the 2021 Olympic Games and European Championship for Spain, and in order to be considered he has to be playing regularly.

That’s unlikely to happen at the Santiago Bernabeu, and if a decent offer comes in for Ceballos he will be sold, meaning that Arsenal have, unfortunately, lost out on one of the cogs of their well-oiled machine.