There doesn’t appear to be a day that goes past without there being mention of Jadon Sancho and Manchester United in the same breath.

However, as of this moment, Borussia Dortmund are standing firm in holding onto one of their star players.

With only four weeks left until the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely remain frustrated if his club are unable to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible.

Thanks to their Europa League exploits, the Red Devils may have as little as three weeks between the end of this season and the start of the next one, meaning that pre-season will be shorter than ever.

To that end, it’s imperative the Norwegian has his full squad to work with as quickly as possible because any late arrivals, however good, may upset the dressing room equilibrium.

Former professional, Clinton Morrison, believes that United will, unfortunately, have to be patient.

“I’m not really about players handing in transfer requests,” he said on talkSPORT and cited by the Daily Star.

“But the club [Borussia Dortmund], they will know if he wants to move. He’ll go to them and say, ‘I want to move’, his agent will be speaking to them…

“I think eventually the deal will happen. It might go to the last couple of days or even the last day of the window, but I do believe Jadon Sancho will be a Man United player.

“Who wouldn’t want to go to United?”

More Stories / Latest News £54million Arsenal transfer target decides his preferred next club Journalist explains how “a deal can get done” for top Chelsea transfer target Confirmation that £80m Chelsea target has held talks with Manchester United

If it means the player walking out at Old Trafford in the red shirt next season, then United will have to be happy playing the waiting game.

Remembering that Dortmund don’t have to sell, however, means that the later this one goes, the more nervous everyone will surely become.