These Man United fans call for signing of ‘perfect’ partner for Maguire during impressive performance in Atletico vs Leipzig

Some Manchester United fans have taken to social media to hail Dayot Upamecano’s performance so far in RB Leipzig’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old has looked encouraging in the first-half of proceedings, with some of the Red Devils’ supporters particularly impressed with the ace’s ability on the ball.

According to the Sun, with Upamecano recently penning a new deal until 2023 with the German outfit, the ace’s release clause stands at £53m.

Upamecano looked set to be departing when his initial contract was expiring next summer but Leipzig have managed to tie down the centre-back to a new deal.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to the Frenchman’s performance so far:

I’d love Upamecano at United. He isn’t left footed, but who cares. Would be the perfect partner for Maguire. — Ash (@DesignerAsh87) August 13, 2020

Upamecano driving out of the defence like that is exactly what we need to partner Maguire — Max. (@Marcus10i) August 13, 2020

We really spent £80 million on Maguire when Upamecano was available. — ?? (@mxrtial_) August 13, 2020

Why are we not going for upamecano God I hate united’s recruitment — Michelle? * · . ? (@Goldsugarx) August 13, 2020

Omg I want Upamecano to United!?? — Martin (@utd_on_my_mind) August 13, 2020

Upamecano is the centre half United are crying out for, unreal on the ball, doesn’t panic, going to be unbelievable as the years go on — Conor Moyles (@ConorMoyles) August 13, 2020

Upamecano x Maguire make it happen @ManUtd — Muhammad Antar (@Muhataar) August 13, 2020

We need a player like upamecano partnering Maguire — ?KKG? (@zubairkakangi) August 13, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona set to sign promising defensive midfielder already training with youth side Barcelona ace dismisses Bayern’s domestic dominance ahead of their Champions League clash Aubameyang’s new Arsenal contract appears to be confirmed by brother in major hint

The 6ft1 centre-back has firmly established himself as one of the world’s top defensive talents over the last couple of years.

Upamecano hasn’t looked back since he joined Leipzig from Austrian affiliate club RB Salzburg in January 2017, he’s went on to make 112 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann’s side since.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side signed Harry Maguire for a world-record fee for a defender last summer, and whilst the England international has become captain, his performances have been average given the fee.

With Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly unreliable centre-back partners for Maguire for their own different reasons, the Red Devils should be prioritising the addition of a central defender this summer.