Two more veterans look set to leave Juventus following Andrea Pirlo’s appointment

Juventus do have an ageing squad so something did need to be done to bring the average age down, but it looks like Andrea Pirlo might be going for a radical approach.

Blaise Matuidi has already left the club, and a report from Goal has indicated that Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira could be next.

Higuain has struggled to establish himself as the number one striker in recent years and his pace is starting to go, while Khedira has suffered from injuries and there are younger alternatives in the squad.

The report confirms that they still have one year left to go on their deals, but Juve are looking to move them and their large salaries on.

It will be interesting to see where they end up, and you have to think that Juve won’t be able to attract a big fee for either. The report actually says that they are free to find new clubs, but it’s not clear if that means they are available “for free”.

They’ve been key players over the years and could still do a good job at a high level, but this is a clear sign that Andrea Pirlo is going for a more youthful approach to the squad.