Video: Dani Olmo scores fine header after lovely RB Leipzig team move vs Atletico Madrid

In the 49th minute of RB Leipzig’s Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, the Bundesliga outfit broke the deadlock with a wonderfully worked team move.

After playing the ball centrally from the left-flank, Leipzig eventually shifted it out to the right-wing.

Marcel Sabitzer was slipped in and the playmaker floated a perfect cross into Dani Olmo’s path, the 22-year-old made the most of his clever movement by looping the ball into the net with a fine header.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s all-important opener below:

The Spaniard scores against the Spanish side ? Dani Olmo guides a delightful header into the corner after some great play from RB Leipzig! Massive goal.#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/3NIYwohLrO — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side play a lovely brand of football, they’re a really exciting watch.