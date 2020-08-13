Video: Joao Felix dispatches a stonewall penalty for Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Usually a player’s reaction will tell you everything you need to know when a penalty is awarded, and the RB Leipzig defender’s total lack of outrage shows that this was as obvious as it gets.

Joao Felix is through on goal and looks poised to level the match, before an outstretched leg comes in and wipes him out.

The ref must have judged that it was a legitimate attempt to win the ball because he only gets booked, but the Portuguese attacker keeps his nerve to keep the penalty out of the keeper’s reach:

