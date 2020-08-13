It’s fairly obvious that Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar is an acquired taste. You either love or hate him for his showboating antics.

What’s not in doubt, however, is his talent and his ability to affect games in a positive manner.

Ever since he began his career at Santos, through his time at Barcelona and now at PSG, the Brazilian has been a match-winner and a difference maker.

He showed that once again with a record-equalling 16 completed dribbles for the French side against Atalanta on Wednesday night, in a performance which included an assist and a hand in the late winner.

16 – Neymar completed 16 dribbles against Atalanta tonight, the most by a player in a single Champions League match since Lionel Messi v Manchester United in April 2008. Twist. #ATAPSG pic.twitter.com/WpT1ONRZVV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2020

It was an all-action display, but that hasn’t stopped talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy from suggesting that Neymar is ‘overrated’ and ‘isn’t the best player at PSG.’